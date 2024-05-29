President Ramaphosa Casts Vote, Emphasizes Importance of Democracy

As voting unfolds in South Africa's seventh democratic elections, President Cyril Ramaphosa has exercised his civic duty by casting his vote in Chiawelo, Soweto, the township where he spent his formative years.

Reflecting on the significance of the day, the President remarked, "This is a great day for democracy in South Africa. This is the day when South Africa decides on the future of our country…who should lead the government of South Africa."

Voting commenced at 7am for the 2024 National and Provincial Elections and is scheduled to conclude at 9pm. The Electoral Commission (IEC) has reassured citizens that no eligible voter will be turned away, with everyone in line by 9pm guaranteed assistance.

President Ramaphosa commended the turnout of voters across the nation, expressing appreciation for the observers monitoring the process. However, he voiced concern over reported incidents of interference with the IEC's work, emphasizing the sanctity of the electoral process and the need to uphold democracy.

"The work of the IEC is sacrosanct; it should never be interfered with because when you interfere with the work of the IEC, you are interfering with our democracy," the President emphasized.

Urging adherence to electoral laws and the Constitution, President Ramaphosa emphasized the importance of security officers in maintaining order and addressing disruptions.

With South Africa's constitution granting voting rights to all citizens aged 18 and older, the IEC has reminded voters to bring valid identification and vote at their registered polling stations. Each voter will receive three ballot papers for the national, regional, and provincial elections, ensuring their choices are marked and deposited in the ballot box.

Furthermore, the IEC has prohibited the photographing of marked ballot papers to safeguard voter secrecy and prevent coercion or undue influence. As South Africa navigates the electoral process, adherence to these guidelines is crucial to ensuring a fair and transparent election.