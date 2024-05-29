Left Menu

Calls for Enhanced Protection and Aid for Gaza Strip by U.S. Deputy Ambassador

Israel needs to strengthen measures to protect innocent Palestinians in Gaza and ensure the safe distribution of humanitarian aid, stated U.S. Deputy Ambassador Robert Wood at the U.N. Security Council. He emphasized that significant civilian harm from airstrikes undermines Israel's strategic goals in the region.

Reuters | Updated: 29-05-2024 20:18 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 20:18 IST
Robert Wood

Israel must do more to protect innocent Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and more must be done to ensure humanitarian aid gets into the enclave and can be safely distributed, said deputy U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Robert Wood on Wednesday.

"The continued pattern of significant civilian harm resulting from incidents like Sunday's air strikes undermines Israel's strategic goals in Gaza," Wood told the U.N. Security Council.

