Left Menu

Indian Naval Ship Kiltan Visits Muara, Brunei to Strengthen Maritime Relations

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2024 21:06 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 21:06 IST
Indian Naval Ship Kiltan Visits Muara, Brunei to Strengthen Maritime Relations
Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Naval Ship (INS) Kiltan made a port call at Muara, Brunei as part of the Indian Navy’s Eastern Fleet Operational Deployment to the South China Sea, reinforcing India's commitment to enhancing bilateral maritime relations.

Professional Interactions and Cultural Exchanges: The visit included professional interactions and cross-deck visits between Indian Navy personnel and their counterparts from the Royal Brunei Navy (RBN). Cultural exchanges were also part of the itinerary, fostering mutual understanding and camaraderie.

Open Ship Event: INS Kiltan was open for visitors, including members of the Indian diaspora and RBN personnel. Visitors were briefed on the ship's capabilities, India's indigenous shipbuilding prowess, and its rich maritime heritage.

Sporting Activities: A volleyball match was organized between personnel from the Indian Navy and RBN to promote esprit de corps and strengthen ties through friendly competition.

Maritime Partnership Exercise: INS Kiltan participated in an IN-RBN Maritime Partnership Exercise. This exercise aimed to enhance mutual understanding of each other’s tactics, techniques, and procedures, thereby improving interoperability between the two navies.

Strategic Significance:

The visit of INS Kiltan to Muara underscores India's strategic initiatives like the ‘Act East’ policy and the Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR) vision. These policies highlight India's commitment to promoting peace, stability, and maritime cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

Comments from Indian Navy Officials:

The officials emphasized that such port calls and joint exercises are vital for maintaining regional peace and stability. They also stressed the importance of continuing to build strong maritime partnerships with nations like Brunei.

In conclusion, the successful port call of INS Kiltan to Muara is a testament to India's proactive approach in fostering robust maritime relationships and ensuring regional security through collaboration and shared maritime interests.

 

TRENDING

1
Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Biden Faces Trial

Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Bid...

 Global
2
Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, and Weight-Loss Drugs

Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, a...

 Global
3
Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

 United States
4
Starlink Back Online After Major Outage

Starlink Back Online After Major Outage

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Digital Economy on Sustainable Development through Industrial Agglomeration: A Study from China

Disaster-Proofing Our Future: Leveraging HAPS and Sustainable Energy for Disaster Response

Artificial Intelligence: A New Frontier in the Battle Against Antibiotic Resistance

Road Pricing Toll for Managed Lanes: A Proactive Approach to Congestion Management

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024