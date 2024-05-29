Missile Attack on Laax: Resilient Bulk Carrier Braves Hostile Waters
The Marshall Islands-flagged dry bulk ship Laax was struck by five missiles from Yemen but remains operational and en route to its destination. The crew, consisting of 23 members from Ukraine, the Philippines, and Egypt, are all safe. The attack was claimed by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis.
The Marshall Islands-flagged dry bulk ship Laax was hit by five missiles fired from Yemen but the vessel is still able to sail to its destination and the crew are safe, the ship's security company, LSS-SAPU, told Reuters on Wednesday. The vessel, which was carrying a cargo of grains, was attacked on Tuesday off the Yemeni port city of Hodeidah. Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis said on Wednesday they had targeted six ships including the Laax.
"The vessel has sustained damage, she is not taking water, she is not tilting and there are no wounded onboard," a LSS-SAPU spokesperson said. "Everyone (is) onboard." The spokesperson with LSS-SAPU, responsible for evacuating the crew from the Rubymar ship which sank after being hit by a Houthi missile earlier this year, said the Laax had 23 crew members comprising Ukrainian, Filipino and Egyptian nationals and a security team of three onboard. The vessel's last reported its position on May 28 with a destination of Bandar Imam Khomeini in Iran, LSEG shipping data showed.
