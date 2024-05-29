Left Menu

Mumbai Police Busts High-Quality Heroin Racket

Mumbai Police's Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) arrested two men from Uttarakhand with high-quality heroin worth Rs 1.1 crore. The arrests took place in Borivali, and 280 grams of the addictive drug were seized. The accused had been living in Palghar, and an NDPS case has been registered.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-05-2024 21:35 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 21:35 IST
Mumbai Police Busts High-Quality Heroin Racket
Police have arrested two men from Uttarakhand with "high quality" heroin worth Rs 1.1 crore in Mumbai, an official said on Wednesday.

The Mumbai police's Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) nabbed the duo from the western suburb of Borivali on Tuesday, he said.

ANC seized 280 grams of "high quality" heroin, a highly addictive drug, worth Rs 1.12 crore from them, he said.

The accused had been living in a rented accommodation in neighbouring Palghar district for the past two months, he said. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered, he said, adding that police are yet to establish from where they had sourced the drug and to whom it was to be delivered.

