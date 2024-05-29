Left Menu

High Court Judiciaries on the Move: Reassignments Across India

Delhi High Court judges V Kameswar Rao and Sanjeev Sachdeva have been transferred to Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh High Courts respectively. Chhattisgarh High Court’s Justice Arvind Singh Chandel will move to Patna High Court. The transfers were recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium and approved by the Law Ministry.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2024 22:00 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 22:00 IST
Two judges of the Delhi High Court and one from the Chhattisgarh High Court were on Wednesday transferred to different high courts.

The Supreme Court Collegium had on March 15 recommended the transfer of Delhi High Court judges, justices V Kameswar Rao and Sanjeev Sachdeva to the high courts of Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh, respectively. While Justice Rao had requested for transfer to any other high court, Justice Sachdeva had expressed willingness to be transferred to any high court.

The collegium had recommended the transfer of Justice Arvind Singh Chandel from the Chhattisgarh High Court to the Patna High Court after he requested the judges' body not to send him to the Madras High Court.

The collegium had accepted his request.

Separate notifications on the three judges' transfers were issued by the Law Ministry on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

