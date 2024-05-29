Black Sea Tensions: Russian Fleet Destroys Ukrainian Sea Drones
Russia's defence ministry announced that its Black Sea Fleet aircraft successfully destroyed three Ukrainian sea drones heading towards Crimea in the northwestern Black Sea. This incident underscores the escalating tensions and the ongoing conflict in the region.
Reuters | Updated: 29-05-2024 22:06 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 22:06 IST
Russia's defence ministry said in two separate statements on Wednesday that planes from its Black Sea Fleet had destroyed three Ukrainian Crimea-bound sea drones in the northwestern part of the Black Sea.
