Israeli Forces Gain Tactical Edge Over Philadelphi Corridor

An Israeli military official announced that Israeli forces have achieved tactical control over the Philadelphi Corridor along the Gaza-Egypt border. While not fully occupying the area, they can disrupt Hamas's supply routes. Within 10 days, the military discovered 20 tunnels into Egypt, sharing this information with Egyptian authorities.

Updated: 29-05-2024 22:26 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 22:26 IST
An Israeli military official said on Wednesday Israeli forces had achieved tactical control over the Philadelphi Corridor that runs along the border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt.

"It doesn't mean that we have boots on the ground across all of the corridor but it means we can control and we have the ability to cut off the oxygen line that Hamas has used for replenishing and movement in and around that area," the official said, referring to the Palestinian Islamist militant group. The official said that the Israeli military's operation in the Rafah area has in 10 days discovered 20 tunnels that cross into Egypt and that this information was passed on to Egypt.

The Impact of Digital Economy on Sustainable Development through Industrial Agglomeration: A Study from China

Disaster-Proofing Our Future: Leveraging HAPS and Sustainable Energy for Disaster Response

Artificial Intelligence: A New Frontier in the Battle Against Antibiotic Resistance

Road Pricing Toll for Managed Lanes: A Proactive Approach to Congestion Management

