Deadly Encounter: Unsolved Mystery in Pune's Sangvi
In Pune's Sangvi area, 35-year-old Deepak Kadam was shot dead by two unknown bike-borne assailants. The incident appears to be linked to an old enmity. The victim, who had a pending attempt to murder case against him, was declared dead on arrival at the hospital. A manhunt for the shooters is underway.
PTI | Pune | Updated: 29-05-2024 23:46 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 23:46 IST
A 35-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by two unidentified bike-borne persons in Sangvi area of Pimpri Chinchwad in Pune district on Wednesday evening, police said.
The incident occurred when the victim, Deepak Kadam, was standing in front of a shop.
''After the incident, he was rushed to the hospital but declared dead on arrival,'' he said.
We suspect that the attack was a fallout of an old enmity. A search for the shooters is on, said a police officer.
He said the slain man had an attempt to murder case pending against him.
