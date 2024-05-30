High Court Case Against 16 Democrats Begins in Hong Kong

Hong Kong's High Court kicked off a hearing against 16 democrats on Thursday ahead of verdicts in a landmark subversion trial that will be closely watched by diplomats, human rights and business groups in the global financial hub.

A verdict is expected this week. (Reporting By Jessie Pang; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Himani Sarkar)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)