High Court Case Against 16 Democrats Begins in Hong Kong
Hong Kong's High Court has commenced hearings against 16 democrats in a significant subversion trial. The trial's outcome, expected this week, is being monitored by diplomats, human rights organizations, and business groups in the global financial hub.
Reuters | Updated: 30-05-2024 07:47 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 07:47 IST
Hong Kong's High Court kicked off a hearing against 16 democrats on Thursday ahead of verdicts in a landmark subversion trial that will be closely watched by diplomats, human rights and business groups in the global financial hub.
A verdict is expected this week. (Reporting By Jessie Pang; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Himani Sarkar)
