Iranian Border Guards Fire on Pakistani Vehicle, Four Killed
In a tragic incident near the border village of Mashkel in Baluchistan province, Iranian border guards opened fire on a vehicle carrying Pakistanis, resulting in four deaths and two injuries. The reason behind the shooting remains unclear. The incident underscores the tense and hazardous situation along the Pakistan-Iran border.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Iranian border guards opened fire at a vehicle carrying a group of Pakistanis, killing four people and wounding two others in a remote area in the southwest, Pakistani officials said Thursday.
The incident happened near the border village of Mashkel in Baluchistan province on Wednesday, local police said. Government administrator Sahibzada Asfand said it was unclear why the Iranian forces opened fire.
Local police say the bodies of the four men had been handed over to their families.
There was no immediate comment from Tehran or Pakistan's Foreign Ministry.
Security forces on both sides often arrest smugglers and insurgents who operate in the region. Pakistan in tit-for-tat strikes in January targeted alleged militant hideouts inside Iran, killing at least nine people in retaliation for a similar attack by Iran.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
11 people die in shootings in small town in southern Mexico state of Chiapas, prosecutors say
Deeply Regrettable: India Expresses Condolences over Death of Ex-Colonel Kale in Gaza Incident
India Accounts for One-Fifth of Excess Heatwave Deaths Over Three Decades: Study
Tragic Tragedies: Five Lives Lost in Road Incidents in Jammu and Kashmir
QUOTES-World reacts to shooting of Slovak PM Robert Fico