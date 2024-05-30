Budget 2024 Allocates $1.1 Billion to Enhance Disability Support Services

Critical support services that enhance the lives of disabled people, their families, and caregivers will receive significant investment through Budget 2024, Disability Issues Minister Louise Upston announced.

“The coalition Government wants the best outcomes for the disability community, which is why we are prioritising the essential frontline services they rely on,” Minister Upston stated.

Key Investments

Budget 2024 will allocate an additional $1.1 billion over five years to address demand and cost pressures on support services funded by the Ministry of Disabled People – Whaikaha. This includes:

$80 million pre-Budget commitment: To support the Ministry through the end of the 2023/24 financial year.

$322 million for 2024/25: To ensure continued access to essential services, equipment, and support.

Purpose and Impact

This substantial investment aims to ensure that disabled individuals who are eligible can access the necessary services and support. The funding will address immediate needs while also paving the way for long-term sustainability in the disability support system.

Future Planning

An independent review of the disability support system is currently underway. This review will help the Government improve the long-term financial sustainability of these services and ensure that taxpayers receive value for their contributions.

Commitment to Disability Support

“It’s important we provide disabled Kiwis with ongoing support that meets their needs and helps them lead a good life,” Minister Upston emphasized. The Government's commitment through Budget 2024 reflects its dedication to improving the quality of life for disabled New Zealanders by ensuring they have access to the essential services they need.