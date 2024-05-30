Delhi CM Kejriwal Seeks Regular Bail in Excise Scam Case
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has moved a court for regular bail concerning a money laundering case linked to an alleged excise scam. The case will be heard by Special Judge Kaveri Baweja. Kejriwal is on interim bail granted by the Supreme Court until June 1.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2024 12:28 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 12:28 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday moved a court here seeking regular bail in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam.
Special Judge Kaveri Baweja is likely to take up the matter later in the day.
Kejriwal is currently on interim bail, granted by the Supreme Court, till June 1.
