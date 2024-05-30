UN Experts Condemn Israeli Air Strikes on Displacement Camp in Gaza

UN experts have strongly condemned the Israeli air strikes on a displacement camp in Tal al-Sultan, Rafah, Gaza, which reportedly resulted in the deaths of at least 46 civilians, including 23 women, children, and older persons. The experts labeled the attacks as "outrageous" and demanded decisive international action to end the bloodshed in Gaza.

In a statement released today, the experts expressed deep concern over the harrowing images of destruction and loss of life emerging from Rafah, including infants torn apart and people burnt alive. They described the strikes as indiscriminate and disproportionate, leading to a horrific casualty toll among civilians trapped inside burning plastic tents.

The experts emphasized that the attacks constitute a flagrant violation of international law and an assault on human decency. They highlighted the urgent need for international action and accountability to address the grave breaches of the laws of war.

According to reports, the strikes targeted sites known to shelter displaced Palestinians, including women, children, persons with disabilities, and older persons seeking refuge. The experts condemned these actions as a grim reminder of the ongoing need for international action and accountability.

Even if Israeli leaders claim the strikes were a "mistake," the experts asserted that Israel bears international legal responsibility for the attacks. They emphasized that calling it a mistake does not make the strikes legal or bring back those killed in Rafah.

The experts referenced a recent ruling by the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which ordered Israel to immediately halt military offensives in Rafah. They criticized Israel for disregarding this directive in Sunday night's attack, calling for compliance with ICJ orders.

Demanding an independent international investigation into the attacks on the Rafah displacement camps, the experts stressed the importance of holding those responsible for the atrocities accountable. They called for immediate sanctions and other measures by the international community to pressure Israel to comply with international law.

The flow of arms into Israel was also condemned, with the experts asserting that these weapons are being used to brutally kill and maim Palestinian civilians. They called for unimpeded humanitarian access to Gaza and an end to the blockade and restrictions on the delivery of life-saving aid to civilians.

Expressing deep frustration at the international community's failure to stop Israel's assault, the experts emphasized the urgent need for an immediate and permanent ceasefire. They called for meaningful measures to ensure accountability for atrocities and secure the fundamental rights of Palestinians in Gaza.