China's Defense Ministry Asserts Success in Taiwan Drills
China's defense ministry spokesperson Wu Qian announced that recent Taiwan drills achieved their expected goals. He warned that the Chinese military would implement stronger countermeasures in response to any provocations by Taiwanese independence forces.
Recent Taiwan drills "reached expected goals", China's defence ministry spokesperson Wu Qian said on Thursday.
Chinese military will take stronger countermeasures each time Taiwan independence separatist forces make provocations, the spokesperson said.
