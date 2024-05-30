Left Menu

Nagpur Police Bust Rs 25 Lakh Fake Currency Scam

Four individuals were arrested by Sitabuldi police in Nagpur after being caught with fake currency notes totaling Rs 25 lakh. The bust came following a tip-off from Rahul Vasudev Thakur, who encountered a suspicious 'quick-buck' scheme on Facebook. The accused used a genuine note on each side to deceive victims.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 30-05-2024 13:36 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 13:36 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
Police have arrested four persons after recovering fake currency notes with a total face value of Rs 25 lakh in Nagpur, an official said on Thursday. The arrests and seizure were made on Wednesday by the Sitabuldi police on the complaint of one Rahul Vasudev Thakur (31).

Thakur told the police that he came across on Monday night an advertisement on Facebook offering a "quick-buck" scheme. It directed him to a mobile number.

When Thakur dialled the number, the person on the other side said they would give him Rs 8 lakh against Rs 2 lakh under their scheme. He also claimed to have printing machines for currency notes, the official said. Suspecting something was wrong, Thakur alerted cops, who laid a trap and arrested Satish Dhnyandev Gaikwad (29), Gautam Raju Bhalavi (21), Shubham Sahdev Pradhan (27) and Monu, alias Shabbir Balakat Sheikh (27) with fake notes having a face value of Rs 25 lakh packed in 44 bundles, he said.

Each bundle had one genuine note on each side, the official said, adding that the accused had cheated several people using the same method.

