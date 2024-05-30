Left Menu

Assam Rifles' Heroic Efforts: 1,000 Rescued in Manipur Flood

The Assam Rifles rescued about 1,000 individuals from flood-affected areas in Manipur following heavy rains caused by cyclone Remal. The operation highlighted their commitment and professionalism, employing advanced rescue techniques under perilous conditions. Their efforts continue with the distribution of essential supplies as communities begin to rebuild.

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 30-05-2024 14:42 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 14:42 IST
Assam Rifles' Heroic Efforts: 1,000 Rescued in Manipur Flood
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The troops of the Assam Rifles have rescued about 1,000 people from flood-affected areas in Manipur, which was badly hit by incessant rains due to the cyclone Remal.

In a statement, the Assam Rifles said its troops successfully carried out rescue operation in the flood-affected areas in Imphal city and provided succour to the distraught and stranded people on Tuesday.

Approximately 1,000 local people were rescued from the devastating floodwaters, the statement said.

The operation, carried out with precision and compassion, underscores the unwavering commitment of the security forces in safeguarding lives and communities in times of crisis, it said.

As rains wreaked havoc and floodwaters surged, leaving many trapped and vulnerable, the Assam Rifles mobilised its flood relief teams to respond to the emergency.

Despite the perilous conditions and challenging terrain, the dedicated personnel sprang into action, utilising specialised equipment and employing advanced rescue techniques to reach those in need.

The successful execution of this flood rescue operation serves as a testament to the unwavering dedication, professionalism and preparedness of the Assam Rifles, the statement said.

As the weather opened up for some time on Thursday, the Asaam Rifles has taken on the task of distributing essential food items and water. As recovery efforts continue and communities rebuild in the aftermath of this natural disaster, the Assam Rifles remains steadfast in its commitment to serve and protect the people, exemplifying the values of bravery, compassion, and resilience that define the nation, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PFC Honored for CSR NF category at Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Awards 2024

PFC Honored for CSR NF category at Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Aw...

 India
2
Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, and Weight-Loss Drugs

Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, a...

 Global
3
Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Biden Faces Trial

Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Bid...

 Global
4
Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Africa's Digital Future: The Urgent Need for Robust Data Regulation and Cybersecurity

Health Care Workers on the Frontline: WHO's New Curriculum for Revolutionize Infection Control

Investing in the Future: How Papua New Guinea is Prioritizing Children's Education for Sustainable Growth

The Impact of Digital Economy on Sustainable Development through Industrial Agglomeration: A Study from China

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024