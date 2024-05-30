Assam Rifles' Heroic Efforts: 1,000 Rescued in Manipur Flood

The troops of the Assam Rifles have rescued about 1,000 people from flood-affected areas in Manipur, which was badly hit by incessant rains due to the cyclone Remal.

In a statement, the Assam Rifles said its troops successfully carried out rescue operation in the flood-affected areas in Imphal city and provided succour to the distraught and stranded people on Tuesday.

Approximately 1,000 local people were rescued from the devastating floodwaters, the statement said.

The operation, carried out with precision and compassion, underscores the unwavering commitment of the security forces in safeguarding lives and communities in times of crisis, it said.

As rains wreaked havoc and floodwaters surged, leaving many trapped and vulnerable, the Assam Rifles mobilised its flood relief teams to respond to the emergency.

Despite the perilous conditions and challenging terrain, the dedicated personnel sprang into action, utilising specialised equipment and employing advanced rescue techniques to reach those in need.

The successful execution of this flood rescue operation serves as a testament to the unwavering dedication, professionalism and preparedness of the Assam Rifles, the statement said.

As the weather opened up for some time on Thursday, the Asaam Rifles has taken on the task of distributing essential food items and water. As recovery efforts continue and communities rebuild in the aftermath of this natural disaster, the Assam Rifles remains steadfast in its commitment to serve and protect the people, exemplifying the values of bravery, compassion, and resilience that define the nation, the statement said.

