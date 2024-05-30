Ministry of Mines Hosts Workshop on Granite and Marble Mining

The Ministry of Mines recently organized a comprehensive workshop on granite and marble mining in Bengaluru, aiming to address key challenges and foster sustainable practices within the sector. The event saw the participation of high-ranking officials, industry representatives, and various stakeholders.

Secretary of the Ministry of Mines, Shri V.L. Kantha Rao, inaugurated the workshop by highlighting the numerous reforms and initiatives undertaken by the Government of India to enhance the mining sector's efficiency and transparency. He urged state governments to adopt similar reforms in the minor mineral sector, emphasizing the importance of the National Geo-Data Repository (NGDR) Portal. This portal, which provides comprehensive data and information on exploration, is designed to facilitate access for all stakeholders and promote transparency.

In his address, Shri Rao called for collaborative efforts between central and state governments to reform the minor mineral sector comprehensively. He noted that the workshop serves as a platform for brainstorming, where industry representatives and state governments can seek solutions to existing challenges.

Dr. Shalini Rajneesh, Additional Chief Secretary & Development Commissioner, Government of Karnataka, delivered the keynote address, emphasizing the need for collaboration between the government and industry. She highlighted the importance of sustainability in economic activities, including mining, and encouraged startup ideas and innovative contributions to tackle sector-specific challenges. Dr. Rajneesh also stressed the use of IT platforms to manage critical areas of the mining sector, ensuring transparency and reducing grievances.

The workshop featured presentations from various stakeholders on issues related to granite and marble mining. State governments, including Karnataka, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, responded to industry concerns and showcased best practices in the regulation of granite and marble minerals.

Dr. B Panduranga Rao, Joint Director at the National Council for Cement and Building Material, under the DPIIT, Ministry of Commerce, presented the role of the granite and marble industry in India's cement and construction sectors. Additionally, Shri Piyush Narayan Sharma, Chief Controller of Mines at IBM, discussed the sustainable development framework in the mining sector and the star rating of mines.

The workshop underscored the critical role of collaboration and innovation in addressing the challenges of the granite and marble mining sectors. It also highlighted the government's commitment to ensuring sustainable and transparent mining practices across the country.