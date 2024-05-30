Left Menu

BJP Leader Arrested for Assaulting Sub-Inspector in Mathura

In Mathura, a BJP leader and three others were arrested for allegedly assaulting a sub-inspector and tearing his uniform. The altercation began when the BJP leader's motorcycle collided with another vehicle. The incident escalated, leading to the arrest and subsequent 14-day judicial custody of the accused.

Four people, including a BJP leader, have been arrested for allegedly assaulting and tearing the uniform of a sub-inspector here, police said on Thursday. Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Arvind Kumar said the incident happened late Tuesday night. The police received information about a fight between two groups at Balajipuram intersection of Highway police station area following which Sub-Inspector (SI) Chetan Bhardwaj and a constable were sent to the spot, he said.

A purported video of the alleged incident is circulating on social media, where the accused BJP leader, Dinesh Kumar, is seen misbehaving with SI Bhardwaj by holding the collar of his uniform.

According to the police, the car of a person named Neeraj had collided with the motorcycle of Kumar, who is also the husband of the Balajipuram ward councilor. This led to an argument between them which quickly escalated. Upon receiving this information, when Bhardwaj and the constable reached the spot, Kumar and his aides abused the SI and beat him up, ACP Kumar said, adding that his uniform was also torn in the incident. Later, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASI) Arvind Kumar reached the spot with police force and took the BJP leader and his three aides into custody.

On Wednesday, a case was registered and the accused were produced before a magistrate court, which sent them to a 14-day judicial custody. ACP Kumar said a medical examination of SI Bhardwaj was also conducted. After the investigation is completed, a charge sheet will be filed against the accused in the case, he added.

