Left Menu

Tragic Incident in Ranchi: Elderly Man Beaten to Death Over Black Magic Accusations

In Ranchi, a 60-year-old man named Baleshwar Oraon was beaten to death by a group of women on suspicion of practicing black magic. The women, aged between 30 and 50, also assaulted his wife. They were arrested and jailed. The incident highlights prevalent superstition in the village.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 30-05-2024 16:23 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 16:23 IST
Tragic Incident in Ranchi: Elderly Man Beaten to Death Over Black Magic Accusations
  • Country:
  • India

Ranchi, May 30 (PTI)A 60-year-old man was beaten to death by a group of women on suspicion of practising black magic in a village in Jharkhand's Ranchi district, a police official said on Thursday.

Five women, in the age group of 30 and 50 years, were arrested and forwarded to jail in connection with the case, he said.

"The old man, identified as Baleshwar Oraon, was beaten to death with rods by the women on suspicion of practising black magic. They also assaulted his wife Etwari Devi," Angara police station in-charge Chamra Minz told PTI.

The incident occurred at Jarga Tetartoli village under Angara police station area, around 25 km from Ranchi, on Tuesday evening after the victim allegedly entered a neighbour's house and went near a sleeping girl to use black magic on her.

As the girl started shouting, village women gathered there and began assaulting him. When his wife tried to intervene, the women also beat her, Minz said.

"The superstition among these women is so high that they believe if Oraon sees anybody, the person would die. Two years ago, a person had died and the women blamed him for that," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PFC Honored for CSR NF category at Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Awards 2024

PFC Honored for CSR NF category at Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Aw...

 India
2
Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, and Weight-Loss Drugs

Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, a...

 Global
3
Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Biden Faces Trial

Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Bid...

 Global
4
Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Kenya's Job Market: Pathways to Inclusive Growth and Opportunities

The Great Reversal: How Global Crises Are Setting Back Developing Nations

WHO's Vision 2025-2028: A Bold Blueprint for Global Health Transformation

Safeguarding Africa's Digital Future: The Urgent Need for Robust Data Regulation and Cybersecurity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024