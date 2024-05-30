Humanitarian Crisis: Gaza Under Siege
Since October 7, over 36,224 Palestinians have been killed and 81,777 injured due to an Israeli military offensive on Gaza, according to the Gaza health ministry. In the past 24 hours alone, 53 Palestinians were killed and 357 injured.
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 30-05-2024 16:24 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
