Humanitarian Crisis: Gaza Under Siege

Since October 7, over 36,224 Palestinians have been killed and 81,777 injured due to an Israeli military offensive on Gaza, according to the Gaza health ministry. In the past 24 hours alone, 53 Palestinians were killed and 357 injured.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 30-05-2024 16:24 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 16:24 IST
More than 36,224 Palestinians have been killed and 81,777 have been injured in Israeli military offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, the Gaza health ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Some 53 Palestinians were killed and 357 injured in the past 24 hours, the ministry added.

