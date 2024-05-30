Georgian NGOs Challenge Controversial 'Foreign Agent' Law
A coalition of Georgian NGOs is preparing to appeal a controversial 'foreign agent' law in the constitutional court, citing political crisis concerns. They are also planning to submit a case to the European Court of Human Rights.
A group of Georgian non-governmental organisations (NGOs) said on Thursday they were preparing an appeal with the Georgian constitutional court against a "foreign agent" law that has sparked a political crisis, Georgian media reported.
Georgia's Interpress news agency reported that the coalition of NGOs was also preparing a submission to the European Court of Human Rights.
