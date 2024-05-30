SKM Urges Voters To Drive Change For Farmers' Rights

Ahead of the last phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections on June 1, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Wednesday appealed to people to ensure change of government for change in policies. In a statement issued here, the SKM accused the Narendra Modi-led government of implementing policies that worsened the economic conditions of farmers, adding that the now-scrapped farm laws were meant to benefit corporates. ''The SKM calls upon the people to punish the pro-corporate and anti-farmer BJP government at the Centre,'' the SKM said in the statement.

''The Modi government had formulated and implemented policies to deliberately worsen the economic conditions of farmers to aid and abet grabbing of farmers' lands and putting them out of farming. The three farm Acts and the free-trade agreements were to promote corporates who can then take control of crop production and food supply chain and monopolise it for profiteering and further oppressing common people,'' they said.

''The SKM appeals to people to ensure change of government for change in policies to free farmers from indebtedness, ensure adequate public investment, interest-free credit to uplift agriculture, attain food security and eradicate poverty,'' they said.

The SKM, an umbrella body of farmer organisations that spearheaded the agitation for abolishing the three farm laws, also said it considers the general election to the 18th Lok Sabha an opportunity to advance the struggle against ''corporatisation of agriculture'' and push for facilitating alternative policy of agriculture and agro-based industrial development.

The farmers' organisation particularly appealed to Dalits, tribals and OBCs to ''reject the BJP to protect reservations''. ''SKM appeals to the people belonging to the Dalit, Adivasi and OBCs to rally and reject the BJP to protect their right of reservation from privatisation, contract labour and no-recruitment policy of the BJP. Due to the ban on recruitment, more than 30 lakh posts are vacant in various departments of the Union Government, including railways,'' they further alleged. The seventh and last phase of the Lok Sabha elections will take place on June 1, when 57 constituencies will go to polls.

