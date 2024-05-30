Left Menu

Tragic Love: A Fatal Affair in Andhra Pradesh

A 23-year-old man from Musunuru village in Eluru, Andhra Pradesh, allegedly killed a woman he was in love with and then attempted suicide. The woman died on the spot, while the man is critically injured and in the hospital. Police have registered a murder case.

PTI | Eluru | Updated: 30-05-2024 17:02 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 17:02 IST
Tragic Love: A Fatal Affair in Andhra Pradesh
man
  • Country:
  • India

A 23-year-old man allegedly killed a woman he was in love with here on Thursday before attempting suicide, police said.

Eluru district superintendent of police Mary Prasanthi said T Yesu Ratnam from Musunuru village slit J Ratna Grace's throat and later tried to kill himself.

''It's a love affair. He (Ratnam) cut her throat and then tried to kill himself. While the girl died on the spot, the accused is in the hospital and his condition is critical,'' the official said.

A murder case was registered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PFC Honored for CSR NF category at Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Awards 2024

PFC Honored for CSR NF category at Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Aw...

 India
2
Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, and Weight-Loss Drugs

Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, a...

 Global
3
Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Biden Faces Trial

Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Bid...

 Global
4
Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Kenya's Job Market: Pathways to Inclusive Growth and Opportunities

The Great Reversal: How Global Crises Are Setting Back Developing Nations

WHO's Vision 2025-2028: A Bold Blueprint for Global Health Transformation

Safeguarding Africa's Digital Future: The Urgent Need for Robust Data Regulation and Cybersecurity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024