Tragic Love: A Fatal Affair in Andhra Pradesh
A 23-year-old man from Musunuru village in Eluru, Andhra Pradesh, allegedly killed a woman he was in love with and then attempted suicide. The woman died on the spot, while the man is critically injured and in the hospital. Police have registered a murder case.
PTI | Eluru | Updated: 30-05-2024 17:02 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 17:02 IST
A 23-year-old man allegedly killed a woman he was in love with here on Thursday before attempting suicide, police said.
Eluru district superintendent of police Mary Prasanthi said T Yesu Ratnam from Musunuru village slit J Ratna Grace's throat and later tried to kill himself.
''It's a love affair. He (Ratnam) cut her throat and then tried to kill himself. While the girl died on the spot, the accused is in the hospital and his condition is critical,'' the official said.
A murder case was registered.
