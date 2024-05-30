Historic Encounter: Ayatollah Khamenei Welcomes Bashar al-Assad in Tehran
Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, had a meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Tehran. During the meeting, Assad expressed his condolences over the recent death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash.
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Thursday in Tehran, Iran's Student News Network (SNN) said.
It said that Assad had expressed condolences over the recent death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash.
