Palaniswami Urges Stalin to Empower Police for Better Law and Order
AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami called on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin to grant full freedom to the police to tackle anti-social elements. He criticized the current DMK rule for reducing police efficacy and highlighted a rise in crimes indicating deteriorating law and order.
- Country:
- India
AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday called upon Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin to provide complete freedom to the police department to crack down on anti-social elements.
He claimed that during the previous AIADMK regime, the police were allowed to function independently and that law and order was upheld then. But now, the police have been reduced to a low stature under DMK rule in the state, Palaniswami alleged.
''The police have lost their address and have become the ruling party's puppets. They remain mute spectators to anti-social elements' behaviour. This is shameful,'' Palaniswami said in a statement here.
The former chief minister claimed that the rise in crimes, especially murders, crimes against women, hooch deaths, car bomb blast in Coimbatore, robberies, and increasing drug culture in the state indicate that law and order is deteriorating.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Palaniswami
- Stalin
- AIADMK
- DMK
- police
- law and order
- Tamil Nadu
- crime
- anti-social elements
- governance
ALSO READ
2 'contract killers' arrested after encounter with police in MP's Indore
Rudraprayag Police appeals to devotees coming for the Kedarnath Dham Yatra to maintain decency
Kerala Women's Commission Condemns Police Inaction in Assault on Newlywed Woman
Pak PM Shehbaz to personally assess PoJK situation, says law and order is top priority
Russia establishes positions in Ukraine town of Vovchansk in Kharkiv region, police chief says