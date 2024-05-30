Left Menu

Palaniswami Urges Stalin to Empower Police for Better Law and Order

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami called on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin to grant full freedom to the police to tackle anti-social elements. He criticized the current DMK rule for reducing police efficacy and highlighted a rise in crimes indicating deteriorating law and order.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 30-05-2024 17:52 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 17:52 IST
Palaniswami Urges Stalin to Empower Police for Better Law and Order
Edappadi K Palaniswami
  • Country:
  • India

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday called upon Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin to provide complete freedom to the police department to crack down on anti-social elements.

He claimed that during the previous AIADMK regime, the police were allowed to function independently and that law and order was upheld then. But now, the police have been reduced to a low stature under DMK rule in the state, Palaniswami alleged.

''The police have lost their address and have become the ruling party's puppets. They remain mute spectators to anti-social elements' behaviour. This is shameful,'' Palaniswami said in a statement here.

The former chief minister claimed that the rise in crimes, especially murders, crimes against women, hooch deaths, car bomb blast in Coimbatore, robberies, and increasing drug culture in the state indicate that law and order is deteriorating.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PFC Honored for CSR NF category at Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Awards 2024

PFC Honored for CSR NF category at Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Aw...

 India
2
Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, and Weight-Loss Drugs

Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, a...

 Global
3
Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Biden Faces Trial

Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Bid...

 Global
4
Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Kenya's Job Market: Pathways to Inclusive Growth and Opportunities

The Great Reversal: How Global Crises Are Setting Back Developing Nations

WHO's Vision 2025-2028: A Bold Blueprint for Global Health Transformation

Safeguarding Africa's Digital Future: The Urgent Need for Robust Data Regulation and Cybersecurity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024