E-Rickshaw Driver Arrested for Rape and Robbery in North Delhi

A 25-year-old woman was allegedly drugged, raped and robbed by an e-rickshaw driver here, police said on Thursday. The police have arrested Mohammad Umer (24) in the case from north Delhi's Kotwali area. ''On May 26, a PCR call was received at Kotali police station regarding a robbery. A team was sent to the spot. A woman was found in an injured condition and was bleeding profusely. Her three-year-old son was sitting beside her,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Manoj Kumar Meena said.

The woman, a resident of Bihar, was rushed to a hospital and her medical examination was conducted, he said.

According to police, the woman with her 3-year-old son was travelling to Punjab from Bihar to meet her husband. On May 26, she deboarded the New Delhi Railway Station train and went to the Sadar market. While returning to the station via e-rickshaw, the driver allegedly offered her a drink, after which she lost consciousness, the DCP said. ''According to her statement, the rickshaw puller took her to some isolated area where he raped her. When she objected to the act and tried to raise the alarm, the rickshaw puller hit her on the head with a brick," Meena said.

''She fell unconscious again, and on regaining consciousness, she found that her mobile phone and Rs 3,000 cash were missing,'' he said.

''We formed a team and began investigating the matter. They examined about 500 CCTV footage and zeroed down a battery rickshaw,'' he added. A hunt was launched to identify and arrest the accused. Around 150 rickshaw owners were examined. On May 29, Umer was arrested. The police recovered the woman's mobile phone and the rickshaw used in the crime, Meena said. Umer was previously involved in a robbery case, he said.

Police said that an FIR under sections 376 (rape), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit and offence), and 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code. Further investigation is underway, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)