World News Roundup: Political Struggles and Climate Challenges

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

ANC on course to lose majority in South Africa's seismic election

The African National Congress looked set on Thursday to lose the parliamentary majority it has held for 30 years, as partial election results suggested it would need a partner to stay in power - a first in South Africa's post-apartheid history. If the final results confirm the loss of its majority, the ANC will be forced to make a deal with one or more other parties to govern - a situation that could lead to political volatility in the coming weeks or months.

Pakistan election was 'biggest robbery', says ex-PM Imran Khan

Pakistan's jailed former prime minister Imran Khan said on Thursday February's national election was stolen from his party, describing it as the "biggest robbery of a public mandate". Khan, speaking in the Supreme Court via video link from Adyala jail in the garrison city of Rawalpindi, said he was being held in solitary confinement.

Suffering drought, heat, blackouts, Mexicans head to the polls

As Mexicans head to the polls on Sunday to elect their next president and thousands of state and local posts, much of the country is suffering historic drought, intense heat, and occasional power blackouts. Water shortages may not be a new phenomenon in the Latin American country, especially in the populous capital Mexico City, but some voters are blaming the ruling MORENA party for the crisis and analysts say it could prove an important factor in the upcoming election, particularly in some closer-fought local races.

Israeli airstrike on Rafah kills 12 Palestinians, Gaza medics say

Israeli forces killed at least 12 Palestinians in a dawn airstrike on Rafah in southern Gaza on Thursday and fighting raged in several other areas of the coastal enclave, Gaza medics said. Israel pressed on with its offensive on Rafah a day after saying its forces had taken control of a buffer zone along the nearby border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt, giving it effective authority over Gaza's entire land frontier.

Exclusive-Israel reopens Gaza food sales as Rafah raid chokes aid

The Israeli military has lifted a ban on the sale of food to Gaza from Israel and the occupied West Bank as its battlefield offensive chokes international aid, according to Palestinian officials, businessmen and international aid workers. Army authorities gave Gazan traders the green light to resume their purchases from Israeli and Palestinian suppliers of food such as fresh fruit, vegetables and dairy goods this month, days after Israeli forces launched an assault on the enclave's southernmost city of Rafah, the people said.

China's military says Taiwan drills met goals but it is ready for further action

China's military achieved its "expected goals" during two days of drills around Taiwan last week but is prepared for further action if provoked, a defence ministry spokesperson said on Thursday. China, which views democratically-governed Taiwan as its own territory, staged two days of war games around the island following the inauguration of President Lai Ching-te, whom Beijing calls a "separatist".

Iran registers presidential candidates for early vote after Raisi's death

Iran started on Thursday registration of candidates for an early election next month following the death of President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash, Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi told state TV. Once seen as a possible successor to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's ageing ultimate decision-maker, Raisi's sudden death has triggered a race among hardliners to influence the selection of Iran's next leader.

Georgian NGOs to challenge foreign agent law in constitutional court, ECHR

A group of Georgian non-governmental organisations (NGOs) said on Thursday they were preparing an appeal to the Georgian constitutional court against a "foreign agent" law that has sparked a political crisis, Georgian media reported. Georgia's Interpress news agency reported that the coalition of NGOs was also preparing a submission to the European Court of Human Rights.

Animals collapse, water shortages bite amid India's searing heat

Animals collapsed, people jumped on water tankers with buckets amid shortages and government employees changed their work hours as blistering summer heat kept its grip on north India on Thursday. Although Thursday's readings were marginally lower in Delhi than the previous day when one area recorded an all-time high of 52.9 degree Celsius (127.22 Fahrenheit), the region still saw temperatures touching 47 C (116.6 F).

Fourteen Hong Kong democrats found guilty in subversion trial

Fourteen Hong Kong pro-democracy activists were found guilty and two were acquitted on Thursday in a landmark subversion trial that critics say could deal another blow to the city's rule of law and its reputation as a global financial hub.

The verdicts in Hong Kong's biggest trial against the democratic opposition come more than three years after police arrested 47 democrats in dawn raids at homes across the city. They were charged with conspiracy to commit subversion under a national security law imposed by China.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)