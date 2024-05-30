Left Menu

Delhi Fights Heatwave: Mayor Shelly Oberoi Leads Mitigation Efforts

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi has directed all municipal departments to submit reports on measures taken to mitigate the city's heatwave impact. In a meeting, she issued a detailed advisory to prevent heat-related incidents and instructed health facilities to ensure fire safety measures are in place, with reports due by May 31.

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Thursday directed all departments of the municipal corporation to submit a report on steps taken to mitigate the impact of heatwave in the city.

She issued the instructions in a meeting with the heads of all departments.

In a post on X in Hindi, Oberoi said, ''Held a detailed meeting with heads of all departments of the municipal corporation, reviewed today's situation and based on the discussions, a detailed heatwave advisory was issued to all departments to ensure that no (heat-related) untoward incident occurs anywhere in Delhi.'' ''Instructions have been issued (to all departments) to submit action taken reports by May 31,'' she said.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) had on Wednesday issued an advisory directing all health facilities to take up measures like inspection of firefighting equipment, electrical load audits and installing automatic sprinklers in ICUs to prevent fire incidents.

The civic body also asked in-charges of health facilities to submit an action taken report by May 31.

