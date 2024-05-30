Left Menu

Inmate's Death Sparks Protest: Poison Allegations Amid Chicken Pox Complications

A 34-year-old prisoner named Jai Singh in Barmer, Rajasthan, died in police custody due to complications from chicken pox, though his family alleges he was poisoned. Authorities are conducting a judicial inquiry. The family has launched a protest outside the jail, demanding action against the jail authorities.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 30-05-2024 18:49 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 18:49 IST
Inmate's Death Sparks Protest: Poison Allegations Amid Chicken Pox Complications
Jai Singh
  • Country:
  • India

A 34-year-old prisoner awaiting a murder trial in the state's Barmer district died in police custody after facing complications from chicken pox, an officer said on Thursday.

His family, however, alleged he was poisoned and launched a protest demanding action against the authorities. Superintendent of Police Narendra Singh said that a judicial inquiry is being conducted into the matter.

According to the jail administration, Jai Singh, who was in judicial custody in connection with a murder case, died Tuesday night.

Police said Jai Singh was suffering from chicken pox and had been admitted to the jail hospital after his condition deteriorated.

His body has been kept in the mortuary of the district hospital.

Meanwhile, Jai Singh's family members and relatives alleged that he was given poison in food. On Wednesday, they sat on a dharna outside the jail and refused to accept the body, demanding action against the jail authorities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PFC Honored for CSR NF category at Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Awards 2024

PFC Honored for CSR NF category at Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Aw...

 India
2
Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, and Weight-Loss Drugs

Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, a...

 Global
3
Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Biden Faces Trial

Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Bid...

 Global
4
Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Kenya's Job Market: Pathways to Inclusive Growth and Opportunities

The Great Reversal: How Global Crises Are Setting Back Developing Nations

WHO's Vision 2025-2028: A Bold Blueprint for Global Health Transformation

Safeguarding Africa's Digital Future: The Urgent Need for Robust Data Regulation and Cybersecurity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024