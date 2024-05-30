Inmate's Death Sparks Protest: Poison Allegations Amid Chicken Pox Complications

A 34-year-old prisoner awaiting a murder trial in the state's Barmer district died in police custody after facing complications from chicken pox, an officer said on Thursday.

His family, however, alleged he was poisoned and launched a protest demanding action against the authorities. Superintendent of Police Narendra Singh said that a judicial inquiry is being conducted into the matter.

According to the jail administration, Jai Singh, who was in judicial custody in connection with a murder case, died Tuesday night.

Police said Jai Singh was suffering from chicken pox and had been admitted to the jail hospital after his condition deteriorated.

His body has been kept in the mortuary of the district hospital.

Meanwhile, Jai Singh's family members and relatives alleged that he was given poison in food. On Wednesday, they sat on a dharna outside the jail and refused to accept the body, demanding action against the jail authorities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)