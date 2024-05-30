Left Menu

Criminal Records and Crorepatis: Analyzing West Bengal Lok Sabha Candidates

A study by West Bengal Election Watch and ADR reveals that 112 out of 507 candidates in West Bengal's Lok Sabha elections have criminal cases against them, with BJP's Arjun Singh leading with 93 cases. Additionally, 128 candidates are crorepatis, with TMC having the highest number. Educational qualifications vary widely among the candidates.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-05-2024 18:50 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 18:50 IST
Criminal Records and Crorepatis: Analyzing West Bengal Lok Sabha Candidates
  • India

Of the 507 candidates from West Bengal contesting in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, 112 have declared criminal cases against them, according to a study of affidavits submitted to the Election Commission (EC).

The study, conducted by the West Bengal Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), revealed that among these 112 candidates - 97 men and 15 women - 92 have serious criminal cases against them.

''BJP's Barrackpore candidate Arjun Singh tops the list of candidates with the maximum number of criminal cases,'' the study said. Singh has 93 cases, followed by senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh, contesting from Burdwan-Durgapur, with 27 cases. Other candidates with numerous cases include Santanu Thakur (Bangaon) with 23 cases, Locket Chatterjee (Hooghly) with 22, and BJP's West Bengal president Sukanta Majumdar, contesting from Balurghat seat, with 16.

The analysis also found that 128, out of the 507 candidates, have assets worth more than Rs 1 crore. The ruling TMC has the highest number of crorepati candidates with 35, followed by the BJP with 29, CPI(M) with 11, Congress with 10, and SUCI(C) with 3.

Additionally, there are 17 Independent candidates and 23 other contestants who are also crorepatis.

Altogether 211 candidates have declared their education level to be between 5th and 12th standard, while 271 contestants are graduates or have higher degrees. Eleven candidates are diploma holders, 12 have declared themselves to be just literate, and two are illiterate, the study said.

Of its 42, the TMC has 11 candidates with serious criminal cases. For the CPIM and the Congress, the numbers are nine and three respectively, it stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

