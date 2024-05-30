Bravery on Duty: Inspector Survives Attempted Runover in Morena

A police official on Thursday survived an attempt to run him over while trying to stop a tractor carrying illegally mined stones in Morena city of Madhya Pradesh.

Inspector Rambabu Yadav, attached to Civil Lines station, is undergoing treatment at the district hospital following the incident, said a senior official. Yadav climbed on the tractor in an attempt to stop it, said City Superintendent of Police Rakesh Gupta. But the driver tried to escape, and the vehicle hit an electric pole and a tree, following which the inspector fell off the vehicle.

The driver then allegedly tried to run Yadav over but he got up in the nick of time and ran to safety, the SSP said.

Police personnel accompanying Yadav shot out a tyre of the tractor, forcing the driver to halt, and arrested him. The driver was booked under relevant provisions of the IPC including section 307 (attempt to murder).

Inspector Yadav suffered internal injuries but was out of danger, said senior doctor Sanjeev Bandil of the government hospital.

