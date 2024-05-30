Left Menu

Bravery on Duty: Inspector Survives Attempted Runover in Morena

In Morena, MP, Inspector Rambabu Yadav survived a dramatic attempt to run him over while halting an illegally mined stone-laden tractor. The driver, attempting to flee, collided with various obstacles before trying to run over Yadav, who narrowly escaped. The driver was apprehended, and Yadav is now recovering.

PTI | Morena | Updated: 30-05-2024 19:44 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 19:44 IST
Bravery on Duty: Inspector Survives Attempted Runover in Morena
  • Country:
  • India

A police official on Thursday survived an attempt to run him over while trying to stop a tractor carrying illegally mined stones in Morena city of Madhya Pradesh.

Inspector Rambabu Yadav, attached to Civil Lines station, is undergoing treatment at the district hospital following the incident, said a senior official. Yadav climbed on the tractor in an attempt to stop it, said City Superintendent of Police Rakesh Gupta. But the driver tried to escape, and the vehicle hit an electric pole and a tree, following which the inspector fell off the vehicle.

The driver then allegedly tried to run Yadav over but he got up in the nick of time and ran to safety, the SSP said.

Police personnel accompanying Yadav shot out a tyre of the tractor, forcing the driver to halt, and arrested him. The driver was booked under relevant provisions of the IPC including section 307 (attempt to murder).

Inspector Yadav suffered internal injuries but was out of danger, said senior doctor Sanjeev Bandil of the government hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PFC Honored for CSR NF category at Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Awards 2024

PFC Honored for CSR NF category at Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Aw...

 India
2
Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, and Weight-Loss Drugs

Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, a...

 Global
3
Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Biden Faces Trial

Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Bid...

 Global
4
Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Kenya's Job Market: Pathways to Inclusive Growth and Opportunities

The Great Reversal: How Global Crises Are Setting Back Developing Nations

WHO's Vision 2025-2028: A Bold Blueprint for Global Health Transformation

Safeguarding Africa's Digital Future: The Urgent Need for Robust Data Regulation and Cybersecurity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024