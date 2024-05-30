Mystery of Bangladeshi MP's Gruesome Disappearance in Kolkata

Search for the body parts of Bangladeshi MP Anwarul Azim Anar continued on Thursday as officers of the West Bengal CID and detectives of Dhaka Metropolitan Police grilled the arrested butcher to get more details about the crime, an officer said.

It is suspected that Anar, who has been missing for a fortnight, was killed in a flat in New Town near here and his body parts were thrown into the nearby Bagjola canal. Investigators have also recovered pieces of flesh and strands of hair from the septic tank of a flat.

''Our search is on in the canal. A few more samples have been collected from the sewage lines of the building where the MP was last seen entering. We are sending them for examination,'' the officer told PTI. The detectives were also grilling the arrested butcher and trying to find out more information from his mobile phone's call history.

''The only idea to crack the phone call details is to get the number of the main conspirator who is sitting somewhere in the USA. If we can spot his last location, that might help us to understand the route he took to flee after committing the crime,'' he said. The officers suspect that the deceased Bangladeshi lawmaker's childhood friend, who had rented the New Town apartment, fled to Nepal before returning to the USA via Dubai.

The officer said the slain Awami League leader's daughter would soon reach Kolkata as they were planning a DNA test on the pieces of flesh recovered from the septic tank of the high-end apartment.

The friend, Akhtarzamuddin, is the prime suspect in the crime as detectives believe that he along with another accused, Siyam, who had helped him get the butcher from Bangladesh employed to chop the body, fled to Nepal. The search for the missing MP, who reportedly arrived in Kolkata on May 12 to undergo medical treatment, began after Gopal Biswas, a resident of Baranagar in north Kolkata and an acquaintance of the Bangladeshi politician, filed a complaint with the local police on May 18.

Anar had stayed at Biswas' house upon arrival.

In his complaint, Biswas stated that Anar left his Baranagar residence for a doctor's appointment in the afternoon of May 13 and that he would be back home for dinner.

Biswas claimed that the Bangladesh MP went incommunicado on May 17, which prompted him to file a missing complaint a day later.

