Biden Greenlights Ukraine Strikes in Russia Near Kharkiv

U.S. President Joe Biden has covertly authorized Ukraine to strike within Russian territory close to Kharkiv using American weapons, according to a report by Politico. This information comes from a U.S. official and two other individuals who are acquainted with the plan.

Biden Greenlights Ukraine Strikes in Russia Near Kharkiv
U.S. President Joe Biden has secretly given Ukraine permission to strike inside Russia - solely near the area of Kharkiv - with American weapons, Politico reported on Thursday, citing a U.S. official and two other people familiar with the plan.

