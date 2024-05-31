Biden Greenlights Ukraine Strikes in Russia Near Kharkiv
U.S. President Joe Biden has covertly authorized Ukraine to strike within Russian territory close to Kharkiv using American weapons, according to a report by Politico. This information comes from a U.S. official and two other individuals who are acquainted with the plan.
