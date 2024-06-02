Parents Arrested for Tampering Evidence in Deadly Porsche Accident

The parents of a 17-year-old boy involved in a deadly Porsche accident have been arrested for allegedly tampering with his blood sample at Pune's Sassoon General Hospital, officials revealed.

Police asserted in court that Shivani and Vishal Agarwal manipulated their son's blood sample, replacing it with the mother's. This maneuver was intended to obscure the involvement of their son in the May 19 accident, which claimed the lives of two IT professionals.

The court has remanded both parents to police custody until June 5 for further investigation. The case has seen multiple charges and arrests, including those of two doctors, a hospital staffer, and the boy's grandfather, Surendra Agarwal, who was accused of abducting and pressuring the family's driver to take the blame for the crash.

