Parents Arrested for Tampering Evidence in Deadly Porsche Accident

The parents of a 17-year-old boy, allegedly involved in a fatal Porsche accident, were arrested for tampering with his blood sample at a Pune hospital. They swapped the boy's sample with the mother's. The court has remanded them to police custody for further investigation. The case involves multiple charges and arrests.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 02-06-2024 19:01 IST | Created: 02-06-2024 19:01 IST
The parents of a 17-year-old boy involved in a deadly Porsche accident have been arrested for allegedly tampering with his blood sample at Pune's Sassoon General Hospital, officials revealed.

Police asserted in court that Shivani and Vishal Agarwal manipulated their son's blood sample, replacing it with the mother's. This maneuver was intended to obscure the involvement of their son in the May 19 accident, which claimed the lives of two IT professionals.

The court has remanded both parents to police custody until June 5 for further investigation. The case has seen multiple charges and arrests, including those of two doctors, a hospital staffer, and the boy's grandfather, Surendra Agarwal, who was accused of abducting and pressuring the family's driver to take the blame for the crash.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

