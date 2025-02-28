Left Menu

Daring Escape: Smuggler Flees Police Custody in Bikaner

Gurjant Singh, a drug smuggler, escaped police custody in Bikaner, commandeering a private car during transit. An official investigation is underway, and responsible officers may face action. Singh was apprehended later in an agricultural field, concluding a brief but bold evasion that raised concerns of police laxity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 28-02-2025 00:25 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 00:25 IST
A dramatic escape took place in Bikaner district as a drug smuggler managed to break free from police custody while being transported in a private vehicle. The escape occurred when the police halted to search for another suspect, giving the accused an opportunity to flee.

Identified as Gurjant Singh, the accused took control of the vehicle used by the police team, prompting an immediate and extensive search operation. The officers involved, including the SHO of Mahajan police station and two constables, now face an inquiry for potential lapses in their duty.

Authorities swiftly located the vehicle and apprehended Singh in a nearby agricultural field. SP Bikaner Kavendra Sagar has confirmed an investigation into the officers' conduct, indicating disciplinary steps may follow their failure to secure the detainee effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

