Leadership Shake-Up in Indonesia's New Capital Project

The head and deputy head of the authority managing Indonesia's new $32 billion capital project have resigned. The changes coincide with President Joko Widodo’s upcoming Independence Day celebration and the delayed transfer of thousands of civil servants in September.

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 03-06-2024 09:22 IST | Created: 03-06-2024 09:22 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
The head and deputy head of Indonesia's new capital city authority, who oversee the $32 billion project, have resigned, the state secretariat minister said on Monday.

The resignations come ahead of President Joko Widodo's planned celebration at the new capital on Indonesia's Independence day on August 17, and the scheduled transfer of thousands of civil servants this September. That plan has already been delayed several times.

