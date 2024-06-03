Left Menu

Mumbai Malls Under Fire Safety Scrutiny

The Mumbai Fire Brigade has issued notices to 17 out of 68 malls after recent inspections. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation found that 48 malls complied with fire safety norms. Following a fatal fire in Rajkot, BMC commissioner Bhushan Gagrani ordered the inspections. Non-compliant malls must rectify deficiencies within 30 days.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade has taken stringent action, serving notices to 17 of 68 malls following a series of surprise inspections conducted over the last week, a civic official revealed on Monday.

According to a release from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, inspections carried out between May 26 and 30 found 48 malls adhering to fire safety norms, while 17 were issued notices for non-compliance.

The inspections were prompted by a directive from BMC commissioner Bhushan Gagrani in the wake of a devastating fire at TRP Game Zone in Rajkot on May 25, which claimed 28 lives, including those of children.

The 17 malls now have 30 days to rectify these safety violations under the Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life Protection Measures Act 2006, failing which they will face potential penalties.

Additionally, the Mumbai Fire Brigade has deemed M/s The Mall in Malad West unsafe following a fire incident on Monday. Legal proceedings have been initiated against the management, and steps are being taken to cut off its power and water supply.

