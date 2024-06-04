Left Menu

Russian Air Defence Foils Ukrainian Drone Attacks in Kursk

Russian air defence units intercepted 20 Ukrainian drones in the Kursk region bordering Ukraine. Governor Alexei Smironov reported attacks on four villages using drones and helicopters, causing no injuries. Meanwhile, Belgorod region's Governor Gladkov noted several airborne targets were downed, with minor damage to roofs. President Putin cited these attacks as prompting Russian troop movements into northern Kharkiv to form a buffer zone.

Reuters | Updated: 04-06-2024 03:11 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 03:11 IST
Russian Air Defence Foils Ukrainian Drone Attacks in Kursk
AI Generated Representative Image

Russian air defence units intercepted 20 Ukrainian drones on Monday in southern Russia's Kursk region bordering Ukraine, regional Governor Alexei Smironov said. Smirnov, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said Ukrainian forces had attacked four villages in his region using attack drones and helicopters, but no injuries were reported.

In Belgorod region, to the southeast, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said air defence units had downed "several airborne targets". Roofs of some dwellings were damaged. Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

Ukraine has regularly staged attacks on Russian border regions, angering the Kremlin. President Vladimir Putin said the attacks prompted a push by Russian troops last month into northern parts of Kharkiv region to form a "buffer zone". The Russian military says it captured about 12 villages, but Ukrainian officials say their troops remain in control of 70% of Vovchansk, a key town 5 km (3 miles) inside the border.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Zara Takes Live Shopping to the West: A New Era in Fashion Retail

Zara Takes Live Shopping to the West: A New Era in Fashion Retail

 Global
2
Shein's London Listing & Labour's Strategic Moves

Shein's London Listing & Labour's Strategic Moves

 Global
3
UWRC showcases ingenuity of young innovators in tackling water resilience issues at World Water Forum

UWRC showcases ingenuity of young innovators in tackling water resilience is...

 Global
4
China Criticizes US Support for Philippines in South China Sea Disputes

China Criticizes US Support for Philippines in South China Sea Disputes

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Rural Road Infrastructure: Building Resilient Road Systems in Nigeria

Central Asia Embraces Circular Economy: A Path to Sustainable Growth

From Robots to Problem-Solving: Effective Teacher Training for Computational Thinking

Telemedicine and Beyond: Transforming Public Healthcare in Peru with Digital Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024