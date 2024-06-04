Blinken Urges Saudi Support for Gaza Ceasefire Proposal
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken conversed with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud to discuss a ceasefire and hostage release in Gaza. Blinken emphasized that Hamas is obstructing the ceasefire and urged them to accept the deal promptly.
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-06-2024 23:53 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 23:53 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, on Tuesday to discuss the proposal for a ceasefire and hostage release in Gaza, the State Department said.
"The secretary reiterated that it is Hamas that is standing in the way of a ceasefire and that they should take the deal without further delay," the department said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Blinken
- Saud
- Faisal
- ceasefire
- Gaza
- Hamas
- hostage
- State Department
- diplomacy
- foreign policy
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Global Tensions Escalate: ICC's Arrest Warrants for Israeli and Hamas Leaders
Israeli Defence Minister Condemns ICC's Gaza War Arrest Warrants
Israeli Defence Minister Condemns ICC Warrants as Interference in Gaza Conflict
Towards Israeli-Saudi Normalization: Navigating Gaza Turmoil and Palestinian Governance
Historic Move by ICC: Arrest Warrants Requested for Israeli and Hamas Leaders Over Gaza War