Arvind Kejriwal's Bail Plea Dismissed Amidst ED's Accusations in Excise Policy Scam

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal faced another setback as a court dismissed his interim bail plea on medical grounds in a money laundering case tied to the excise policy scam. The AAP leader, who campaigned during interim bail, is accused of misleading the court about his health condition.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2024 18:54 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 18:54 IST
In another significant development, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's application for interim bail on medical grounds was dismissed by a city court on Wednesday. The case is linked to alleged corruption and money laundering in the Delhi government's 2021-22 excise policy.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja instructed Tihar jail authorities to address Kejriwal's medical needs while extending his judicial custody till June 19. The court will hear his default bail application on June 7.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) opposed Kejriwal's interim bail plea, arguing that he had campaigned extensively during the Lok Sabha elections and only claimed to be ill when he had to surrender. Kejriwal was taken into custody on June 1 after his interim bail period expired, amidst allegations of attempting to deceive the court.

