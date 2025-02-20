IRS Layoffs Signal Shift in Federal Workforce Strategy

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) will initiate layoffs affecting about 7,000 employees in Washington and across the country, starting Thursday, according to an anonymous source. The layoffs target probationary employees, primarily within compliance departments, as part of the Trump administration's plan to reduce the federal workforce.

Compliance duties include ensuring taxpayers adhere to the tax code, file returns, and pay taxes. Despite efforts to address wealthy tax evaders under the Biden administration, the impact on tax collection remains uncertain, as the nation grapples with a $36 trillion debt.

In addition to the layoffs, the Trump administration plans to deploy IRS workers to the Department of Homeland Security for immigration enforcement. This move aligns with ongoing strategies to streamline government operations and resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)