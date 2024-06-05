China's Recruitment Moves: Western Military Personnel at Risk
The United States and other Five Eyes countries have alerted about China's efforts to recruit current and former Western military personnel for training the Chinese military. This joint bulletin aims to highlight the threat and deter Western service members from actions compromising national security.
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-06-2024 20:14 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 20:14 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States and other Five Eyes countries on Wednesday warned about efforts by China to recruit current and former Western military personnel to train the Chinese military.
"Today's joint bulletin by FVEY (Five Eyes) partners seeks to highlight this persistent threat and deter any current or former Western service members from actions that put their military colleagues at risk and erode our national security," the U.S. Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Five Eyes
- countries
- military
- personnel
- training
- intelligence
- security
- recruitment
- threat
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mystery Surrounds Death of UK-Based Hong Kong Intelligence Suspect
Russia Initiates Tactical Nuclear Training Amid Rising Tensions with the West
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's Six-Day Northeastern Training Visit
Indian Shuttlers Gear Up for Paris Olympics with Overseas Training
SpaceX Launches First Operational Spy Satellites for U.S. Intelligence Network