China's Recruitment Moves: Western Military Personnel at Risk

The United States and other Five Eyes countries have alerted about China's efforts to recruit current and former Western military personnel for training the Chinese military. This joint bulletin aims to highlight the threat and deter Western service members from actions compromising national security.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-06-2024 20:14 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 20:14 IST
The United States and other Five Eyes countries on Wednesday warned about efforts by China to recruit current and former Western military personnel to train the Chinese military.

"Today's joint bulletin by FVEY (Five Eyes) partners seeks to highlight this persistent threat and deter any current or former Western service members from actions that put their military colleagues at risk and erode our national security," the U.S. Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) said in a statement.

