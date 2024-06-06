Colombia and Segunda Marquetalia Set Peace Talks in Caracas
Colombia's government and the Segunda Marquetalia armed group announced they will commence peace talks on June 24 in Caracas, Venezuela. Segunda Marquetalia, a dissident faction of FARC, returned to arms in 2019 over unfulfilled promises. Both parties agreed to initiate a peace process in February.
Colombia's government and the Segunda Marquetalia armed group said in a joint statement on Wednesday they will begin peace talks on June 24 in Caracas, Venezuela.
Segunda Marquetalia is a dissident faction of the now-demobilized Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC). Its leaders initially agreed to a 2016 peace deal that saw the FARC demobilize, but returned to arms citing unfulfilled promises in 2019.
The government and Segunda Marquetalia agreed to start a peace process in February.
