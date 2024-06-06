Tragic Shooting Among Jharkhand Police Officers

A tragic incident unfolded in Jharkhand's Lohardaga district on Wednesday night, as a police officer was allegedly shot dead by his colleague, officials reported.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Dharmendra Singh lost his life after Constable Anant Singh Munda fired an INSAS rifle at him around 9 pm, following a heated altercation over a minor issue. The superintendent of police, Haris Bin Zaman, stated that the details surrounding the incident are still being gathered.

Both the victim and the accused shared a rented accommodation with two other persons, raising questions about the internal dynamics within their living environment.

