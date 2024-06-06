Left Menu

Indian national pleads guilty to $9M fraud in New Jersey

Sandeep Bengera, an Indian national, pleaded guilty in a New Jersey court to defrauding phone providers and insurance companies out of millions of dollars. He admitted to submitting fraudulent claims for replacement devices, reselling them outside the U.S., and faces significant penalties, including up to 20 years in prison.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-06-2024 02:48 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 02:48 IST
Indian national pleads guilty to $9M fraud in New Jersey
  • Country:
  • United States

In a New Jersey court on Wednesday, Sandeep Bengera, an Indian national, admitted guilt to charges of defrauding multiple phone providers and insurance companies of millions of dollars through the use of fake identities.

Bengera conceded that he submitted fraudulent claims for the replacement of cellular devices before reselling them outside the United States, as reported by an official media release.

The 36-year-old entered his guilty plea before US District Judge Madeline Cox Arleo to a two-count indictment. US Attorney Philip R. Sellinger confirmed, linking him to conspiracies involving mail fraud and interstate transfer of stolen property.

Bengera revealed that the fraudulent replacement devices amassed a value exceeding USD 9 million. The charges he faces include a maximum potential penalty of 20 years in prison and a USD 250,000 fine for mail fraud, and five years in prison with a similar fine for the interstate transfer of stolen goods. His sentencing is set for October 10, 2024.

The extensive scheme, according to court documents, spanned from June 2013 to June 2019 and involved false claims of lost, stolen, or damaged cellular devices utilizing both the US mail system and third-party carriers. Bengera, along with unidentified conspirators, managed a network to ship and store replacement devices across various locations, including New Jersey, before selling them abroad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global
4
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philippines' Economy Defies Odds: Growth Surges Amid Global Challenges

Bridging the Digital Divide: How Technology is Transforming Lives in Small Island States

The Synergy of Democracy and Civil Society: Driving Gender Equality Worldwide

Rise of Digital Human Doctors: The Role of AGI and ChatGPT in Revolutionizing Healthcare Sector

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024