Indian national pleads guilty to $9M fraud in New Jersey

In a New Jersey court on Wednesday, Sandeep Bengera, an Indian national, admitted guilt to charges of defrauding multiple phone providers and insurance companies of millions of dollars through the use of fake identities.

Bengera conceded that he submitted fraudulent claims for the replacement of cellular devices before reselling them outside the United States, as reported by an official media release.

The 36-year-old entered his guilty plea before US District Judge Madeline Cox Arleo to a two-count indictment. US Attorney Philip R. Sellinger confirmed, linking him to conspiracies involving mail fraud and interstate transfer of stolen property.

Bengera revealed that the fraudulent replacement devices amassed a value exceeding USD 9 million. The charges he faces include a maximum potential penalty of 20 years in prison and a USD 250,000 fine for mail fraud, and five years in prison with a similar fine for the interstate transfer of stolen goods. His sentencing is set for October 10, 2024.

The extensive scheme, according to court documents, spanned from June 2013 to June 2019 and involved false claims of lost, stolen, or damaged cellular devices utilizing both the US mail system and third-party carriers. Bengera, along with unidentified conspirators, managed a network to ship and store replacement devices across various locations, including New Jersey, before selling them abroad.

