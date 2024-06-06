Colombian Fighter Captured by Russian Forces in Ukraine
Russian forces have reportedly captured Colombian national Angel Cardenas Montilla, who was fighting alongside Ukrainian soldiers. Russia's defence ministry released a video of Montilla urging other Colombians to avoid joining the war. Reuters has not yet verified this report.
Russian forces have captured a Colombian national who was fighting alongside Ukrainian soldiers, the TASS news agency cited Russia's defence ministry as saying on Thursday.
The ministry identified the man as Angel Cardenas Montilla and published a video of him urging other Colombians not to join the war.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
