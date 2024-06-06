Left Menu

French Spy Detained in Russia for Espionage

Russian authorities have detained a French citizen on allegations of espionage, suspecting him of gathering information on the Russian military. The individual had visited Russia multiple times over the years, engaging in meetings with Russian nationals, as per the reports from the Investigative Committee.

Updated: 06-06-2024 17:32 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 17:32 IST
Russian investigators said on Thursday they had detained a French citizen on suspicion of gathering information about the activities of the Russian military.

The Investigative Committee, which handles serious crimes, said the man had repeatedly visited Russia for several years and held meetings with Russian citizens.

