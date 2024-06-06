Israeli Military Denies Houthis' Attack Claim
The Israeli military refuted a claim by Yemen's Houthis that, in coordination with an Iraqi militia, they attacked ships at Haifa port. Military spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Peter Lerner categorically denied the assertion, stating, 'It's not true.'
The Israeli military denied on Thursday a claim by Yemen's Houthis that together with an Iraqi militia they had attacked ships in Israel's northern Haifa port.
"It's not true," said military spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Peter Lerner said. (Writing by Dan Williams)
