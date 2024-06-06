Left Menu

Houthis and Iraqi Resistance Intensify Operations Against Israel

Yemen's Houthis, led by Abdul Malik al-Houthi, announced an escalation of joint operations against Israel alongside the Islamic Resistance in Iraq. Despite Israeli military denials, both groups claimed attacks on Haifa port, indicating a rising level of conflict and coordination between these factions.

Reuters | Updated: 06-06-2024 20:41 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 20:41 IST
The leader of Yemen's Houthis, Abdul Malik al-Houthi, said on Thursday the group's operations against Israel, carried out with the group Islamic Resistance in Iraq, would intensify.

Earlier, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said the group launched two joint military operations with the Iraqi Islamic Resistance against ships at Israel's Haifa port - though the Israeli military denied the report. Islamic Resistance in Iraq said it carried out two operations with the Houthis on Haifa port, according to a statement on its Telegram channel.

